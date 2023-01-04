FL Sheriff: ‘Doesn’t Seem to Be a Plan from the Federal Government’ to Deal with Migrant Surge Here

Ian Hanchett

During portions of an interview with NBC News aired on Tuesday’s edition of “Top Story,” Monroe County, FL Sheriff Rick Ramsey (R) said that “There doesn’t seem to be a plan from the federal government” to handle the increase in migrant landings in south Florida and that if there is a plan, it’s not working. Ramsey also said that the number of landings jumped went from once every week or two to two, three landings a day “several months ago,” and now hit ten in one day.

Ramsey said, “We’ve been experienc[ing], in the past, we’d have a migrant landing every week or two. But several months ago, our landings started turning into two, three landings a day. We’re seeing — yesterday, we had ten migrant landings.”

He also stated, “There doesn’t seem to be a plan from the federal government. If asked, I’m sure they’d tell you they’ve got a plan. But we’d like to see it. And if they have it, it doesn’t seem to be working on this environment.”

