Dem Rep. Dean: Trump’s 2016 Candidacy Was the ‘Beginning of the End’ of GOP

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that when Donald Trump descended down an escalator at Trump Tower to announce he was running for president in 2015 was the beginning of the end of the Republican Party.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “He single-handedly resurrected Donald Trump’s political life by making a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. Arguably no one has done more to infect the Republican Party with Trump-ism than McCarthy. Is there any satisfaction in watching him fail after making such a calculated bet?”

Dean said, “I worry for the American people. I take no satisfaction in the failure of Mr. McCarthy. Recognize this is an infection within the Republican Party, as you say you are a student of it. You were a leader in the party, but you recognized the infection that has taken place. It comes before Mr. Trump. Certainly, Mr. Trump, as of June 16, when he came down that escalator and began the story of running for public office based on lies and self-promotion and swindling others, that was the beginning of the end for this Republican Party. You see now, Mr. McCarthy, to your word, appeasement, has at every turn abused those who are absolutely not credible public servants. Look at the floor time, the airtime that some of these extraordinarily fringe members who do not understand our Constitution have been given. Sadly, again, I don’t take any satisfaction in the fact that Mr. McCarthy can’t pull it together. I desperately want the Republican Party to pull it together.”

