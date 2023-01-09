Dem Rep. Lofgren: Right ‘Exported’ Chaos of ‘Invading the Legislative Branch’ to Brazil

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro rioting in Brazil’s capital was the result of “political right” in America who rioted and entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “What did you think when you saw the insurrection in Brazil over the weekend? That these acts in America that you spent 18 months investigating were copycatted by Trump’s international allies in Brazil?”

Lofgren said, “It’s really concerning. I mean, it looks like we’ve exported a little bit of chaos for the political right to try and overturn democratic elections.”

She continued, “In addition to invading the legislative branch, they also invaded the equivalent of the White House, the equivalent of the U.S. Supreme Court. I mean, they took over the space of the entire federal government. Now, the reaction of the law enforcement agencies was robust. They were arrested on the spot. But I think it’s not possible to separate that kind of extraordinary lawlessness from what happened here in our country and the kind of rhetoric that Bolsonaro has engaged in.”

Lofgren added, “I mean, he’s called the Trump of the tropics, and he’s in Florida right now.”

