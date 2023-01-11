CNN’s Collins: Biden and Trump Could ‘Both Have a Special Counsel’ over Classified Documents

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins said Wednesday on “The Lead” that a special counsel could be appointed to review President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after another set was found Wednesday in an old office.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “How does the Biden White House see this, especially the possibility of a new special counsel?”

Collins said, “They don’t want a special counsel. They don’t think it warrants a special counsel. They have been working to draw the distinction between the Trump case and what’s happening here, in the number of documents and also in the efforts that Trump took to resist the efforts to get them back in the possession of the federal government.”

She continued, “We don’t fully know what it is when it comes to the numbers and what the content is of the documents when it comes to President Biden and what he took when he left office. The White House is working to draw that distinction. It’s not up to them if they have a special counsel. It’s up to the attorney general. You can see he is trying to make clear that this is not political by putting the U.S. attorney appointed by Trump in charge of this review.”

She added, “It’s still a big question even for them if this does ultimately lead to a special counsel. It would be a headache for them. It would kind of make it look more similar to the Trump case because they would both have a special counsel.”

