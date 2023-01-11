GOP Rep. Burgess: Biden’s Weighing Forcing Electric Stoves when Electricity Prices Are Skyrocketing

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) reacted to reports that the Biden administration is considering banning gas stoves by pointing out that the administration is requiring people to use stoves that use more electricity at a time when energy prices have spiked and that a ban would require burning more coal.

Burgess said, “[Y]ou’re asking people to go from what is a fairly efficient way of heating and cooking their food to one that is less efficient. In other words, you are going to burn natural gas or coal to generate the electricity that is then going to be used for induction heating on a gas stove. It makes no sense. Really there are plenty of other things that these regulators can think about doing. This shouldn’t be one of them.”

After the discussion turned to the Department of Energy admitting that President Joe Biden’s move to kill the Keystone XL pipeline cost jobs, Burgess stated, “This really hurt the economies of those states that were involved. And by — as a consequence, hurt the economy generally, and we’re paying the price now. We’re paying the price with higher energy prices. And look, it is the people who live closest to the margin who are most severely affected by the high energy prices.”

