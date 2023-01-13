Adams: Migrant Surge Has Had ‘Major Impact’ on Economic ‘Recovery’ and Safety Net

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that the large number of migrants who have arrived in the city has had a large impact on not only the city’s safety net, but also its economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Geoff Bennett asked, “I want to start with the request you issued today to New York state to help with the burden, the influx of migrants, asylum seekers who have found their way to your city. More than 800 asylum seekers arrived in one day last week, more than 36,000 since this past spring. How has this affected the city’s social safety net and how do you aim to address it?”

Adams responded, “It is a major impact, not only to our safety net, but also our recovery coming after the pandemic and making sure we could provide the basic services for everyday New Yorkers. As you indicated, 36,000 people showed up on our doorsteps. And we did what any New Yorker would do, we provided for them, not only housing, a place for them to sleep, with food, health care. We educated a substantial number of children. And we’re also providing the necessary mental health support that is needed. But we need help. And that is why we’re calling on the national government to not put this burden on our cities. El Paso should not be going through this, Washington, Houston, New York, none of our small or large cities should be experiencing this.”

