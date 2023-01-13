Fauci: I Have No Idea What Elon Musk Is Taking About — I Don’t Use Twitter

Former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday on FNC’s “Your World” that he had no idea what Twitter CEO Elon Musk is talking about in regard to the “Fauci Files.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “I’m just wondering what you made of the world’s richest man, or second richest now, going after you.”

Fauci said, “I have no idea what he’s talking about, Neil. I wish I did. I’m clueless about what he’s referring to. He’s talking about the Fauci files were supposed to come out last week. Now at the end of this week. I just don’t understand what he’s doing. And I don’t think I should be addressing it because it’s a bit puzzling to me.”

Cavuto said, “What he’s saying is to prosecute Fauci, that you were a little too cozy, working in cahoots with Twitter, the government, to provide a general response to all of this. But he’s never released details of that. I don’t know if it’s forthcoming. But it is very similar to the kind of things Rand Paul has said about you in the United States Senate. Some of these House Republican members have said you made a bad situation worse.”

Fauci said, “Yeah, it could. Like I said, Neil, and I’ll repeat it again, I have a great deal of respect for the process of oversight. I have absolutely nothing to hide at all. I’ll be able to defend everything I’ve done. So, a lot of people are spouting out a lot about things on me and Twitter. I don’t have a Twitter account. I’ve never had a Twitter account. I don’t intend on having a Twitter account. And I’ve had nothing to do with Twitter. So, I don’t know what they’re talking about when they say that, Neil. I just don’t. I’m puzzled.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN