GOP Rep. Bentz: Banning SPR Exports to China also Ensures We Don’t Indirectly Help Russia

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR) discussed the bill passed by the House to ban the export of oil from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China and pointed out that House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has raised concerns that the oil sales to China are helping Russia’s war effort against Ukraine because of China’s close ties to Russia.

Bentz stated, “I was not [a] party to any conversations with Democrats, so I’ll just be guessing at this, but I’m going to say it’s because it was a Republican bill, that’s why they voted against it. And it’s ridiculous that they did, 97 people, apparently wanting to encourage China and assist China in its attempts to ultimately overtake the United States from an economic standpoint, and who knows that — I think James Comer, Ranking Member — now Chair of Oversight and Reform is concerned that that oil may in some fashion be making its way toward helping those — Russia and their efforts in Ukraine. I mean, there [are] all kinds of reasons why the Democrats, all 97 who voted against this bill, should have voted for it.”

