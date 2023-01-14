Ricketts: ‘Big Companies Like Regulation,’ ‘They Can Handle It’ and It Hurts Small Competition

On Friday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen.-designate Pete Ricketts (R-NE) stated that small businesses are the key to job creation and need to be supported and argued that “big companies like regulation,” because their size allows them to handle the costs of regulations in a way that small businesses can’t.

Ricketts said, “I’m very concerned, also about that trend in big corporate America of just becoming so woke and becoming so concerned about some of these what I see as passing fad kind of issues. And not understanding that, look, we’ve got to create jobs for American families. Small business will be another thing that I’m very interested in, because that’s who creates most of the jobs in this country. A lot of people don’t know that big companies don’t create jobs. I mean, they do create some jobs. But it’s really — the dynamism that’s in our economy comes from small businesses. It’s the entrepreneurs taking the risk to create the jobs, it’s the small mom-and-pops that go about their business every day that make the difference in this country. And that’s what we need to support. And I’ll tell you, I have seen it, that big companies like regulation, because they can handle it. They can hire the attorneys.”

