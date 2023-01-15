Dem Sen. Warnock Won’t Say No to Potential Presidential Run

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) did not say no to a possible presidential run when asked Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl asked, “You waited until after your victory in the runoff to endorse President Biden, so you’re on record endorsing him. If he doesn’t run, is there any chance you would make a run for president? I mean, like I said, you have run five times in Georgia, one of the most important swing states in the past year, and won five times, and any chance you’d consider national office?”

Warnock said, “You should take a look at my life. I’m the junior United States senator from Georgia. I continue to lead the Ebenezer Baptist Church, and I have a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old who I owe a trip to Disney World. I’m going to remain focused on the people of Georgia and try to get a nap.”

Karl said, “All right, well, that didn’t sound like a no.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN