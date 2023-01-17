FNC’s, JHU’s Dr. Makary on AMA Defending School Closures, Transit Mask Mandate: Many Medical Groups ‘Are Now Activist Organizations’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary reacted to an article from the American Medical Association defending school closures during the coronavirus pandemic by stating that the American Academy of Pediatrics, The New England Journal of Medicine, and the AMA are not politically neutral anymore and “are now activist organizations.”

Makary stated, [relevant remarks begin around 58:35] “Well, first of all, almost every kid in the United States has gotten COVID. So, I don’t see how the school closures did anything. There is a very strong activist mentality at the leadership of these medical associations. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, these are not politically-neutral groups, as they used to be in the past. The medical establishment is a small group of people. It’s an oligarchy. They’re very entwined. It’s connected with the deans and the criteria for promotion at universities. There’s a lot of academic bullying if you’re not on board with the full COVIDian mentality. And The New England Journal of Medicine, our top journal, essentially endorsed Joe Biden for President in a famous article. So, these are now activist organizations. And I think they’re being exposed.”

Makary also commented on the AMA’s advocacy for a transportation mask mandate and said that he has almost become reflexively suspicious of whatever they say.

