FNC’s Hume: Comer Overhyping Biden Probes, ‘Good Idea for Him to Get off Television’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Wednesday on FNC’s “Special Report” that House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is making too many television appearances “hyping” his investigations into President Joe Biden.

Hume said, “If these House investigators want to proceed judiciously, they might want to think about Mr. Comer. And it might be a good idea for him to get off television awhile, delve into the material here, and when he finds something, maybe tell us about it then. So far what he’s doing basically is hyping these investigations. He runs the risk of appearing to be nothing but a partisan about it, which is something the Republicans can’t afford because when that starts to happen, the press will be all over these Republicans.”

Anchor Bret Baier said, “And that is the risk right? Going over their skis, promising too much. They can’t deliver.”

Hume said, “That’s exactly right. Of course, if they were Democrats, they could say whatever they want. Doesn’t matter. Look at Adam Schiff, for example. He spouted out all kinds of claims about what he was going to find on Donald Trump during the investigations of the election and the alleged Russia collusion. It turned out despite his claims, he never had any of it. But you know, he kept on straight up banners flying, press continued to listen to him.”

