Crenshaw: We’ll Have Cuts Tied to Debt Ceiling Raise and if There’s a Default, That’s Biden’s Choice

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) stated that Republicans will have more spending cuts and limits than the White House will want in order to raise the debt ceiling and that if the White House refuses to accept the deal, then they will be choosing to default on the debt.

Crenshaw stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “[W]e just took over the House, so we’re going to create our budget and we’re going to have a starting point that…is going to be more cuts and more spending limitations than the White House would like. And, well, that’s too bad. What’s the White House’s choice? What, are they going to default on the debt? I don’t think they want to do that. Look, we’re going to have to come to the table here. And look, people talk about how draconian some of these ideas are, but it’s worth noting that discretionary spending has been increasing over the last few years at double the rate of inflation, and that’s not even counting other bills like the IRA and American Rescue Plan, which was almost $2 trillion, the infrastructure plan which was over a trillion dollars, the CHIPS bill, which was hundreds of billions of dollars. It’s not even counting that. A lot of this money has flooded through these government agencies. They’ve got a lot of money.”

