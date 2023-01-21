Rand Paul: Left-Wing Media Outlets Are Trying to Push Joe Biden Out of a 2024 Run

During Friday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speculated the media have turned on President Joe Biden and had decided to focus on the Hunter Biden corruption allegations and the classified document special counsel probe to force the incumbent president out of the 2024 Democratic presidential primary contest.

“Senator, do you subscribe to this theory that there is or it appears to be some type of internal attempt to take Biden out of the 2024 running?” Ingraham asked.

“I think if you watch the news cycle, there’s a startling difference in the last week or two, particularly over the classified documents and perhaps over some of the corruption charges with Hunter Biden,” Paul replied. “They’ve been steadfast in ignoring this, you know, for years and really not reporting on it at all. I think the fact that they’re reporting on it now, if I had to guess, if we were in the boardroom of some of these left-wing media outlets, what we’d be hearing is, it’s time to sort of ease him out, make sure that he knows that he can’t run again, in case he’s rumbling that he might run again.”

“I think most of us have suspected that he wouldn’t run again,” he continued. “But I think the Democrats and those in charge of the Democrat wing of the press, I think, they want to make sure that he’s pushed enough that he knows he can’t run again, so they can start looking for a new candidate.”

