Gaetz: By the End of the Document Drama, the Only Person that Might Be Able to Run for President Is Larry Hogan

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was dismissive of the so-called classified document scandal, including any wrongdoing from former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Well, it’s very clear that Hillary Clinton got off because Jeff Sessions was a terrible attorney general,” he said. “I’m not really here for all of the document drama. I think it’s far more significant than while Eric Swalwell was saying that he had evidence that Donald Trump was a Russian agent. They were actually people in the FBI that turned out later to be Russian agents. You know that is just so crazy to me that that would occur in our country.”

“As for the documents, I mean, hey, by the end of this thing, Sean, the only person that might be able to run for president is like Larry Hogan or something,” Gaetz quipped. “I think that having people in the national security apparatus trying to shape the presidential field is probably not a good thing regardless of your political persuasion. I don’t think that Mike Pence did anything wrong here, and Donald Trump made that point as well.”

