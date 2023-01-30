Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Do We Need to See White People Also Get Beat Before Anybody Will Do Anything?’

Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” if “white people” needed to be beaten by police before there was police reform.

Discussing the death of Tyre Nichols, Goldberg said, “Peaceful protests continued nationwide after Friday’s release of police footage showing officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis. So far, five cops have been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping. I asked this question way too many times at this table, but you know, when will the brutality finally lead to some police reform from the ground up? Because clearly, it doesn’t matter if it’s a white policeman or a black policeman. It is the problem with the policing itself. It seems things don’t make sense to people unless it’s somebody they can feel or they can recognize. Do we need to see white people also get beat before anybody will do anything? I’m not suggesting that. So don’t write us and tell me what a racist I am. I’m just asking, is that what people have to see in order to wake up and realize this affects us all?”

Co-host Hostin said, “I haven’t been able to watch the video because I’ve seen so many. As a mother of a black son who is 6’2″ and 20 years old, my worst nightmare is what is probably on that video.”

