GOP Chief Deputy Whip: Cutting from Omnibus Will Be Part of Debt Limit Talks

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) stated that cutting spending from the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill will “be a part of the negotiations” on raising the debt ceiling.

Reschenthaler stated, [relevant remarks begin around 11:00] “I want to see Biden and the Democrats just negotiate. Because remember, just a few days ago, they were saying they would refuse to negotiate, they wanted to have a clean debt ceiling increase. And that’s unacceptable. The numbers are staggering with our national debt, we should raise the debt ceiling, of course, because we can’t default. However, if we’re going to do that, we’ve got to get spending under control so we’re not in this position a few years from now. And so, what we want is we just want to look forward, we want to find ways to have a balanced budget, not in the next year, not in the next five years, but maybe in the next 15, 20, a long-term plan to have a solution to this. Additionally, there’s a lot of waste. So, we should be looking at the waste and having Biden and the Democrats negotiate away the wasteful spending. There’s a way we can make this work.”

He added, “Well, look, we just had a $1.7 trillion omnibus. We can go through there and find waste and that will, of course, be a part of the negotiations.”

