Behar: I Don’t Believe Ilhan Omar Unaware of Antisemitic Tropes About Jewish People, Money

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she does not believe Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was unaware of antisemitic tropes about Jewish people and money.

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Omar said, “I certainly did not or was not aware that the word hypnotized was a trope. I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been very enlightening part of this journey.”

Behar said, “I have to say about her, though, something she said. I get what you’re saying. Believe me, I understand that. The right-wing is very hypocritical. But she said that she did not know that what she said that was construed as anti-semitic. She didn’t know that was a Jewish trope. That she didn’t know people equate money with Jews. I don’t believe her.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I do. She’s an immigrant.”

Behar shot back, “She’s been here a long time.”

Hostin said, “That’s a trope you hear in this country.”

Behar said, “That is not a trope that is just here in this country. It’s a worldwide trope.”

Hostin said, “I take her at her word she didn’t know. She nevertheless apologized and met with Jewish members of her caucus. I don’t think this is hypocrisy. I think it’s pure racism. We should call it out when we see it.”

