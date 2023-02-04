House Homeland Security Chair Green: I Never Got Alerted About Spy Balloon by Biden Administration

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) stated that he was never alerted by the Biden administration about the Chinese spy balloon.

Host Trace Gallagher asked, “Are you getting any information, sir, from the Pentagon about the specifics or anything else about this balloon?”

Green responded, “No. We’re getting very little and we never got a phone call. We never got alerted to this. It’s a crying shame when the Chairman of Homeland Security finds out about a Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States, it’s just — it’s really unconscionable.”

Gallagher later asked, “What’s the reasoning, what’s the rationale behind not telling us more about this, giving us more information, Congressman? Did they think we wouldn’t find out about this? What’s the working theory right now about why this administration that consistently says transparency, transparency, transparency won’t give us any kind of information?”

Green answered, “Well, I think they’re ashamed of their actions. They recognize that this is weakness on the global stage. But they seem to think that that’s what’s best. Don’t poke Xi Jinping, we don’t want to make Xi Jinping mad at us. Look, the guy has got a spy balloon over our country. This is unacceptable. And I don’t really understand why this thing was allowed to come into the United States’ airspace.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett