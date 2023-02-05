Cotton: ‘Humiliation Was Inflicted by Chinese Communists’ on Biden

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden allowing the Chinese balloon to fly over the United States was a “humiliation.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “The president’s supporters say this actually illustrates he is doing good job with China. An opinion piece in The Washington Post talks about the spy balloon as clumsy attempt by China. It shows immense capacity to blunder, tendency President Biden exploited, a series of humiliations on chief rival. They point to the embargo, out of china and Philippines expanding access. They say he is doing a good job.”

Cotton said, “Unfortunately, I think the humiliation was inflicted by Chinese Communists on the president.”

He continued, “We should have shot it down instead of letting it float across America on its merry way. The idea we would let this go all across America, a spy balloon, complete its spy mission before we shot it down, I’m afraid, is embarrassment to the United States, not to the Chinese communist who are constantly pushing the envelope, constantly probing to see how far they can get away with maligned actions.”

Cotton added, “I think they feel they probably got away with it here.”

