GOP Rep. McCaul: Chinese Spy Balloon Part of Preparation for ‘Military Conflict’ over Taiwan

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the alleged Chinese spycraft violating U.S. air space was a part of China’s preparation for a potential “military conflict” over Taiwan.

“Look, is this the preamble to the CCP going into Taiwan?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “What are you expecting in terms of a potential invasion there? And how will the U.S. also be affected, in your view?”

“You know, my job is to analyze and report and message,” McCaul replied. “I think the motivation and intent is clear here. They want to get imagery, get intelligence on our military capability, particularly nuclear. And they’re building quite a nuclear stockpile themselves. Why do they want to do this? Well, they’re preparing — if they don’t win the elections in Taiwan next January, they are preparing for a military conflict. And they’re trying to collect information about our military capabilities in the United States in preparation for that conflict.”

“There’s no question about it in my mind. And that’s why that balloon was so dangerous,” he continued. “And it was so dangerous for the president to allow it to go forward. Once it entered U.S. airspace around Alaska, it should have been immediately shot down. It was not. And now the damage is severe in terms of compromising national security. He can’t secure our borders, but now he can’t secure our airspace over the United States of America.”

