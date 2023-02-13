Strzok: No One Should Rest Easy Knowing Trump Won’t Let FBI Search for More Classified Material

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Americans should not “rest easy” because former President Donald Trump has not agreed to more FBI searches for classified material at his various properties.

Strzok said, “I don’t think there is anybody in America who is serious and followed the news who believes that the U.S. has recovered all of the classified information that Trump has in his possession. This later round of discoveries was done by some poor intern or somebody at a low level working at his pac, scanned material into a computer and maybe put it on a thumb drive that had classified information. Setting aside all of the building of a criminal case and establishing the elements of a crime through admissible evidence, if you pivot and look at the national security implications, now only do you have satellite overhead pictures or whatever the heck he was keeping that were recovered. Now you have a bunch of additional information that was on computer media, presumably that might have been connected to the internet. Any good intelligence service is trying to get access to any president or former president’s computer systems. If you look at it from a risk assessment, damage assessment perspective, you have a whole new can of worms that are very different than who had access to the physical space in Mar-a-Lago.”

He added, “What stands Trump apart from all of the other folks, unlike Joe Biden, unlike Mike Pence who said, you have my consent to come in and search all of my properties. Look all around to satisfy yourself. Trump still, to this day, mid-February, 2023, refuses to grant that consent to finally put that question to bed. And until he does, I don’t think anybody can rest easy.”

