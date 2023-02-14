Brennan: Trump, Saudi Prince Relationship Raises ‘Legitimate Questions’ About Foreign Election Interference

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump’s relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised “legitimate questions” about foreign interference in U.S. elections.

Brennan said, “I think it’s quite clear that Donald Trump never believed that U.S. laws and ethics and principles apply to him. He was going to try to use every opportunity while he was president, and also, I think, in his post-presidency, to advantage himself financially, politically, whatever ways. So I do think there are serious questions that have been raised by this recent reporting about what might have taken place in the waning days of the Trump administration in terms of understandings or agreements. But also afterward, what is the relationship right now between Trump, Kushner and the Saudi Crown Prince? Trump is a declared candidate for the presidency of the United States. The fact that there’s a lot of money moving around in many different ways raises some very serious legitimate questions about whether or not this amounts to some type of foreign interference in the political processes here in the United States.”

He added, “So I do think it’s up to Congress. Hopefully, committees, ones that are not politicized, ones that are truly interested in trying to ensure that ethics pervade government service and continue after one leaves the office to make sure they are not going to use that time in office just to advance themselves in an unethical, unprincipled and even illegal way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN