CNN’s Tapper: ‘Hard to Argue’ Race Not a Reason KC Chief Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy Not a Head Coach

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Tuesday on his show “The Lead” it is “hard to argue” that the race of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is not playing a role in his lack of a promotion to a head coach position in the NFL.

Tapper said, “Football fans who watched the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely decimate the Philadelphia Eagles defense in the second half, including myself, a die-hard Eagles fan, might have been surprised it was the Eagles defensive coach Jonathan Gannon who was just asked to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, passing over, once again, the superbly talented Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, who helped his team get to three Super Bowls and win two Vince Lombardi trophies just since 2018. Why would you pick Gannon over Bieniemy? Why? Why would any team want Gannon on the left there and not Bieniemy on the right? Hmm.”

Tapper asked, “So, let’s just ask the question on the table. Would Eric Bieniemy be a head coach today if he were white?”

Sports broadcaster Bob Costas said, “I think you would have to conclude that as likely.”

Tapper said, “I’m just looking at his merit. The reason I ask the question is not because he’s black but because I look at his merit and say why hasn’t someone snatched him up?”

He added, “This comes in the context, we need to note, that several black NFL coaches are suing the league. They allege racial discrimination in hiring practices. It’s hard to argue that’s not playing a role here.”

Costas said, “You have to believe it plays some role.”

