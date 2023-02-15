Rubio: 95-99% of Material in Classified Flying Object Briefing Should Be Declassified

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that only 1-5% of the material in the Senate’s classified briefing on the flying objects it received earlier in the day needed to be classified.

Rubio said, “First, let me tell you that I believe that 99% — let me be fair, let’s just be generous, 95% of what they shared with us at that briefing today may be classified, but it doesn’t need to be. There’s nothing classified about it.”

Later, he commented on the shooting down of the three unidentified objects by stating, “Was it the smart thing to do? The answer is, I don’t know until we know at least some more attributes about what it was. The Chinese spy balloon, we knew what it was. We knew why it was there. And I believe that it should have been shot down before it got over Montana…these others, maybe. But we fired pretty expensive missiles at a very small object and I’m curious why now…we finally start shooting at these things. Maybe it was the right thing to do, but until we know more about what they have on them, it’s hard to make that — I’m not going to second-guess the view of it.”

