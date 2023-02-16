Rogin: China Learning ‘The More Weakness We Show, the More Aggressive They Can Be’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Washington Post columnist and author Josh Rogin stated that China is learning that “the more weakness we show, the more aggressive they can be.” And “perhaps us chasing them for a reset is showing them a weakness that they are using to take advantage of our vulnerabilities.”

Rogin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:25] “Secretary Blinken was about to go to meet Xi Jinping to make a detente, to make sure the relationship was getting better, to avoid the cold war, and all of those things that the Chinese government professes to want. And then they do this provocation right in the middle and screw it all up. So, that should tell you something. It should tell us that perhaps the Chinese Communist Party isn’t willing to do what’s necessary to improve relations, perhaps they like being an aggressive, totalitarian, repressive dictatorship more than they want to make nice with the United States, and perhaps us chasing them for a reset is showing them a weakness that they are using to take advantage of our vulnerabilities. So, it’s great to get along with China. I’d love to get along with China, but not on any terms. And it seems like what they’re learning is that the more weakness they show, the more aggressive they’re going to — the more weakness we show, the more aggressive they can be.”

