Cotton: Biden Admin. ‘Excusing’ and ‘Apologizing for’ China by Claiming Balloon Was Blown off Course

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to an anonymous official claiming that the Chinese spy balloon was intended to go over Guam and Hawaii, but was blown off course by saying that the Biden administration is “now excusing China and apologizing for them” and trying to gloss over the issue.

Cotton stated that the administration “has handled this entire balloon episode so poorly that you have bipartisan agreement. The briefing yesterday was an alarming report on the state of China’s military and the threat it poses to Taiwan and to our allies in the Western Pacific and ultimately, to America’s interests. That’s why President Biden’s reaction to this spy balloon is so alarming and dangerous for the American people. I mean, now you have Kamala Harris saying that it shouldn’t affect relationships. Joe Biden said it wasn’t a major breach to fly a spy balloon all across the United States. You even have administration officials now excusing China and apologizing for them, saying, well, they only meant to fly it over Guam and Hawaii, but a wind took it off course. Well, Dana, it must have been one heck of a wind to blow it all the way to Alaska and then down the continental United States and just coincidentally, blow it over our nuclear missile fields and command and control sites. It’s astonishing that the Biden administration is trying to turn the page on all of this, act like it never happened, apologize for Chinese Communists.”

