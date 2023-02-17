Donalds: Buttigieg ‘Needs to Go’ and Federal East Palestine Response Needs Congressional Oversight

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Oversight Committee member Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stated that the federal response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio will require oversight from Congress and he believes that congressional oversight will happen. Donalds criticized the EPA, FEMA, and the White House for “barely even acknowledging” the issue and said that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “needs to go. He’s proven that he is inept at his job.”

Donalds said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “I think there is going to be congressional oversight, because watching this tragedy unfold over East Palestine and the — just the — not even the lack of response, but the ineptitude of response demonstrates that Congress needs to figure out exactly what’s going on. Listen, everybody knows about what happened in my district back during Hurricane Ian, and obviously, you saw everybody show up and try to give their helping hand. But what’s happened in Ohio has been a disaster. Where is [the] EPA, where is FEMA, where is the White House? They’re barely even acknowledging this thing. And let’s not even start with Pete Buttigieg. That man needs to go. He’s proven that he is inept at his job.”

