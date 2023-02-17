Noem: It’s Time We Get a President Who ‘Wises Up,’ ‘Stops Acting Like a Dimwit in Front of the Whole World’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) spoke out against the Biden administration’s apparent reluctance to act on China’s aggressive approach to buying up U.S. assets, including those tied to American agriculture.

Noem called on Biden to “stop acting like a dimwit in front of the whole world.”

“I’ve done an executive order that has said that we won’t do state contracts, and telecommunications companies will not do business in South Dakota that affiliate themselves with China as well,” she said. “So we’ve been aggressive on fighting this threat that President Biden will not address. I’ve got a bill I’m working with a couple of legislators in South Dakota to ban China from being able to buy up our farmland. Agriculture is our number one industry in our state, but we also are the home of Ellsworth Air Force Base. Ellsworth is going to be the home of the B-21s, the next generation bombers that will protect the United States of America for many, many years to come, and China would love to set up shop next door and conduct surveillance on that platform, and we won’t allow it.”

“We’ll make sure that our land stays under the United States control and that we won’t allow enemies that hate us to come in and to purchase our assets,” Noem added. “I’ve been in food security policy for many, many years. Over 20 years, I’ve seen China buy our fertilizer companies, our chemical companies. They’ve bought up our processing systems. Now, they’re buying our land, and they’re doing it to destroy us, and it’s time we get a president that wises up, loves this country, defends us and stops acting like a dimwit in front of the whole world.”

