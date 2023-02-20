East Palestine Mayor: Biden Giving Millions to Ukraine, Not Us Shows ‘He Doesn’t Care about Us’ 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway stated that President Joe Biden’s Ukraine trip on Monday is “the biggest slap in the face” and the President “giving millions of dollars away to people over there, and not to us,” “tells you right now he doesn’t care about us.”

Conaway stated that during their meeting, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw “seemed sincere. He seemed like he cared. And right now that’s the only thing — is it comforting? No. But we have to trust him right now. As soon as he does anything that we feel that we can’t trust, then I’ll have to go back to media or government officials that are higher than me to make him do what he said he’s going to do.”

Later, East Palestine resident Lenny Glavin asked, on behalf of host Jesse Watters, “[W]ith the President being in Ukraine today, did that surprise you?”

Conaway answered, “Absolutely. That was the biggest slap in the face. That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us. So, he can send every agency he wants to, but I found that out this morning in one of the briefings that he was in…Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there, and not to us, and I’m furious.”

