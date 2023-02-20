Hume: ‘Real Reason to Doubt’ Trump’s Act Will Play in 2024

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Monday on FNC’s “Special Report” that there is “real reason to doubt” former President Donald Trump’s “act” will be successful in the 2024 presidential race while discussing Gov. Ron DeSantis traveling to New York City for a law enforcement event.

Anchor Bret Baier said, “Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, is taking a road test on different issues around the country. He is getting backlash, or I guess offensive language from the former president.”

Hume said, “Well, that was inevitable, I think, because, obviously, Mr. Trump recognizes that this governor who just won reelection by nearly 20 points is at the moment, in the eyes of most people, a winner, whereas he, Mr. Trump – although there’s skeptics about how it happened – was a loser. And he hates that.”

He added, “Trump really doesn’t like that. And, therefore, he doesn’t like DeSantis. And he’ll be lying about himself in many directions if many more candidates get in the race. I’m not sure that act will play as well this time as it did back in 2016. I think there’s real reason to doubt that.”

Baier said, “Well, there is probably have a lot of candidates to go.”

