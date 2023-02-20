Nikki Haley on Potential Trump Attacks: ‘When I’m Kicked, I Kick Back’

Monday on FNC’s “The Story,” former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said she would “kick back” if attacked by former President Donald Trump, who is also a declared candidate for the nomination.

“All right, so you — I know you say that you’re not going to kick sideways, but we have seen Donald Trump on the debate stage, and I guarantee you he will kick sideways, and he will come after you,” FNC host Martha MacCallum said. “So — and you’re going to have to stand up to that.”

“And when I’m kicked, I kick back. When I’m kicked, I kick back,” Haley replied.

“And what will your argument against him be?” MacCallum said.

“Well, let’s wait and see if he’s got a criticism first,” Haley responded. ” He hasn’t done anything. He hasn’t said anything. So I know everybody wants to talk about Trump, but Martha, truly — and we had a couple of 1,000 people in South Carolina. We had packed rooms in New Hampshire. Not one person asked me about Donald Trump, not one. And now we’re in Iowa.”

“People really want to talk about the issues,” she continued. “And I think that’s a lot of it. They’re done with the status quo. They’re done with talking about all the old-school things. They want to talk about how we’re going to go forward. And I think what we need to make sure we tell American families is, we’re going to stop this socialism creep that we’re seeing. We’re going to stop this defeatism that’s happened around our country. We’re going to make people stand for America again and be proud of America again. We want that for our kids.”

