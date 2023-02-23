Dem Rep. Raskin: ‘Distorted and Deranged’ Politics for McCarthy to Give FNC’s Carlson January 6 Video

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is engaging in “distorted and deranged” politics by giving Fox News host Tucker Carlson access to video from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Anchor Stephanie Ruhle said, “Let’s get into this Tucker Carlson thing. Speaker McCarthy saying the public wants these things when he was asked about it in the press. He’s not giving these tapes to the public. He’s giving them to one specific news host, a host who we have seen is willing to spread lies about the election while privately calling the election deniers liars.”

Raskin said, “Can you imagine if the January 6 Select Committee had done this? Given materials to one network, much less one host like Stephanie Ruhle or Rachel Maddow. There would have rightfully been a scandal about. So when Kevin McCarthy says he wants to give it to the American people, but it’s going to be filtered through the prism of Tucker Carlson, I think it shows how distorted and deranged his politics have become.”

He added, “We don’t know what kind of deal Speaker McCarthy has made with Tucker Carlson, who already committed to his conspiracy theories in his Patriot Purge series where he’s claiming that somehow this was a false flag operation with Antifa or renegade members of the FBI or whatever nonsense he’s going to come up with. The January 6 Committee was in search of the truth. We have over 1000 witnesses come in, we’ve released all those transcripts. They are not in search of the truth. They are in search of something completely different.”

