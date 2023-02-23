Ohio GOP Sen. Rulli: We Need to Learn from 9/11 Response and Use that for East Palestine Response

During an interview with the “Fox News Rundown” podcast released on Thursday, Ohio State Sen. Michael Rulli (R), whose district includes East Palestine, Ohio, argued that officials should study the protocols for handling health and environmental issues after the September 11 terrorist attacks and use that to inform the response to the East Palestine derailment.

Rulli stated, [relevant remarks begin around 21:20] “I’m a lot different than a lot of the politicians in Ohio and Pennsylvania, I strongly encourage people not to drink the water yet. I think we have to learn from our past. I’ve made several calls to New York fire departments and I want to see the protocol after 9/11, how was their protocol a month after 9/11, five months after 9/11, five years after 9/11? Because the problems that can occur in this town, you cannot see right now. But I do have friends, employees, customers showing me rashes, coughs, when I go there, a lot of times, I get a sore throat. It’s not 100%. … It isn’t safe yet. But what I see today is a lot stronger of a presence of trying to fix things than what I saw when I first got there and it was like the apocalypse. So, the progression we’re making is very promising.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett