NSA Sullivan: China Has Not Taken the Step of Providing Weapons to Russia – ‘We Are Watching Closely’

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that U.S. officials have not seen China “take the step of providing weapons to Russia” to aid their efforts in the war in Ukraine.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: The administration has also warned China not to offer lethal military assistance to Russia. What can you share about what China could do?

SULLIVAN: Well, all I can say is what you’ve heard from the secretary of state, you’ve heard from other officials in the administration, and you just heard from President Biden, which is, we have, at this point, not seen them take the step of providing weapons to Russia for purposes of the war in Ukraine. We are watching closely. We know they haven’t taken it off the table. And we are sending a clear message, as are our European allies, that this would be a real mistake because those weapons would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.

RADDATZ: So, despite that warning, you’ve seen no indication at this point that China is backing off? It could still happen.

SULLIVAN: Well, it’s hard for me to say backing on, backing off. What I can say is, so far we have not seen them do it.