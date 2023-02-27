Commerce Sec’y Raimondo: Inflation Is ‘Steadily Coming Down’ — We Won’t Change Economic Agenda

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that we have a “strong” economy and inflation “is coming down, steadily coming down.”

Raimondo stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “The economy is strong. Unemployment is very low. Businesses are hiring. Obviously, the tech industry, I think, overhired and they’re correcting for that. Wages are up. People are working. Inflation is coming down, steadily coming down. But that’s something that people see every time they go to the grocery store and such.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “So if inflation doesn’t abate quickly, it takes a little longer, maybe it doesn’t move as much, is there a plan to change track?”

Raimondo answered, “I think Chairman Powell, that’s a question for him more than it is for me. He has said he’s on it, looking at it vigilantly. But obviously, the Fed has the big tool when it comes to controlling inflation.”

Later, Baier asked, “We did talk about whether a changing agenda will be — there will be an economic change of agenda for the Biden administration. Do you foresee that?”

Raimondo responded, “I don’t. I really don’t. I have run a business. I’ve been a governor. I now work for the President. This economy is strong. You see it everywhere. People are working. People are getting raises. Companies are getting started. Money is flowing.”

