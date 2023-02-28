Maher: Dem Politicians Haven’t Changed, ‘They’re Afraid’ of Activists

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, HBO host and comedian Bill Maher argued that Democratic politicians haven’t actually changed their views and are just scared of the activists in their party.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Do you think Democratic politicians have changed their views or do you think they’re just afraid of their party’s activists the way that a lot of Republicans are afraid of their party’s activists, the MAGA folks?”

Mahe responded, “B. They’re afraid, yes. I think both sides — I think, again, there [are] four tribes in this country. I think there [are] old-school liberals and old-school conservatives, Republicans and Democrats…I think that’s the majority of the country. … The kind of people who never agreed on a hell of a lot, but they found ways to work together. They didn’t hate each other. It wasn’t all about making liberal tears cry and all this stuff and owning and destroying people. It was just yeah, I don’t agree with Bob Dole, but we can work together, we can get a grand bargain, that kind of stuff. … But then you have Trumpers and then you have wokesters, and those fringes are not doing this country any great favors.”

