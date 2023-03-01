Tuberville: China Is ‘Coming for Taiwan,’ ‘Probably Japan and Maybe Even Farther West’

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has an ominous view on what to expect from the communist Chinese and their ambitions in the future.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, the senior Alabama U.S. Senator reacted to recent reports that the federal government has now acknowledged China’s culpability in the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Tuberville reminded listeners China was the United States’ “number one adversary” and predicted the communist regime would move not only on Taiwan but beyond into Japan.

He was also critical of the Biden administration and its spending policy, which he warned would inevitably be felt by the American taxpayers.

“You’ve got to remember, China is our number one adversary,” he said. “They’ll do anything to destroy us or keep us to where we drop a couple of steps. They’re just building. They’re doing everything they can in their military. They’re coming. They’re coming for Taiwan, and they’re coming past Taiwan, probably Japan and maybe even farther west – maybe even closer to us. And so, that’s their number one goal. But you know, we can’t recoup that money in terms of other than tax the American taxpayer. To me, it goes back — and I know in our state of Alabama, we voted and voted in Katie Britt and a lot of good people. But it just amazes me that across the country, the uneducated people who voted to put the Democrats back in control of the Senate. It’s just mind-boggling to me how that would happen in that election when all the things that have happened, we can really turn around and blame on the policies of the Democrats.”

“Since I have been here, Jeff, we’ve spent $6.5 trillion more than we should have,” Tuberville continued. “People don’t really realize what a trillion dollars is. You can’t do oversight on it. It’s going into people’s pockets. There’s corruption just everywhere. I’ve just been amazed at just how people have allowed this to go on. We have got to stop this. If we don’t, we’re going to lose our country as we know it. We’re dead-broke. And again, China is laughing all the way to the bank on us borrowing money from them to fund the problems that we had with COVID. That money didn’t go to COVID. A little bit went to the states, but a lot of it, again, went to this climate hoax and all the things they want to push — the diversity and this ESG. It’s just one thing after another, Jeff, that we’re having to pay for as the American taxpayers. And it is coming. Taxes are coming, and again now today we’re getting ready to look at the Supreme Court is going to be investigating on this giveaway of billions and billions of dollars of student loans, which is absurd.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor