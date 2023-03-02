Scarborough: DeSantis Will Melt if He Goes Up Against Trump on the Debate Stage

MSNBC’s host Joe Scarborough said Thursday on his show “Morning Joe” that he believes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will “melt” if he goes up against former President Donald Trump at a Republican presidential primary debate.

Scarborough said, “The more I see, the more I read, the more I talk to people, they don’t care. They don’t care that Donald Trump tried to overthrow American democracy. They don’t care he tried to throw out a presidential election. They don’t care that he wanted to terminate the Constitution of the United States. This Democrat is who you’re going to face.”

He continued, “Everybody’s talking about DeSantis. I don’t see it. I just don’t see it. I think DeSantis is going to melt if he goes up against Donald Trump on the debate stage. There’s going to be a guy who, if he gets elected, Katy bar the door. He’s already said he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States, and Republicans love him. He’s already tried to overthrow American democracy, and Republicans still love him. He’s already tried to arrest his political opponent, like they do in banana republics, with two weeks remaining, yelling at his attorney general to arrest his political opponent and family two weeks before the election. And everybody loves him in the Republican Party. This is the ongoing threat to American democracy. And I’ll tell you what, it’s frightening.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN