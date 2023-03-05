Jeffries: ‘Serious Security Concerns’ over Releasing January 6 Video While Trump Still Pushing Extremism

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there were “serious security concerns” over releasing footage from the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot because former President Donald Trump was fanning “the flames of extremism.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to ask you, switching topics for a second, about Fox host Tucker Carlson because he tweeted yesterday that he’s going to begin airing some of the January 6 footage that he was given exclusive access to, he says, by Speaker McCarthy. Has this, as far as you know, been vetted by the Capitol police? Because Speaker McCarthy vowed he would allow that to happen before it aired.”

Jeffries said, “It’s not clear to me yet that any material footage that any news personality at another network may have has been vetted, but it must absolutely be vetted before anything is released into the public domain. The January 6 insurrection was violent. Approximately 140 officers were seriously injured. A handful of officers died as a result of the events of the January 6 violent insurrection. There are serious security concerns. We’re releasing footage into the public domain in an era where political violence is on the rise, and there are people, including the former president, who fan the flames of extremism.”

