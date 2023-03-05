Jill Biden: Nikki Haley’s Competency Tests for Older Politicians Pitch ‘Ridiculous’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” in a preview of an interview with network White House correspondent Arlette Saenz, first lady Jill Biden criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s call for politicians over 75 years old to take mental competency tests.

Saenz said, “Nikki Haley, one of the Republican candidates, is calling for mental competency tests for those politicians over the age of 75. What do you think about that?”

Biden said, “It’s ridiculous.”

Saenz asked, “Would your husband ever take one of those?”

Biden said, “I mean, we haven’t even discussed — we would never even discuss something like that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN