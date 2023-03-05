Sununu: Trump Won’t Be 2024 GOP Nominee, ‘Not Going to Happen’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH), a potential 2024 contender, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump would not be the Republican nominee for 2024.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “I understand what you’re trying to do, and at the same time, you heard the former president at CPAC, and he has a stranglehold on 35% of the party, and we can have a debate about the specific number, and you know what those folks want. They want to make liberals cry. That’s the message they want. They want that more than they want a big tent. How do you appeal to shows voters?”

Sununu said, “You focus on leadership that is results-driven, that gets stuff done.”

He added, “As far as former President Trump, I think he’s going to run — obviously, he’s in the race. He’s not going to be the nominee. That’s just not going to happen. I think there’s a lot of opportunity to bring forward what the Republican Party — not what we were not, yesterday’s leadership or yesterday’s story, or crying about what happened in November of ’22. But what we’re going to bring to the table and get done tomorrow, and that’s what America is looking for.”

