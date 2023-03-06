Kellyanne Conway to DeSantis: ‘Woke and COVID’ Will Not Win the Presidency

Fox News contributor and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Monday on FNC’s “The Story” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) should focus on Florida’s economic success instead of “woke and COVID.”

Conway said, “I give President Trump and Governor DeSantis credit for being out there connecting with voters. You had Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at home. They were in California and Delaware yet again, as if all the nation’s problems have been solved. I thought up Trump getting at CPAC and saying I can finish the job. We had lower crime, lower prices. Only he can say that I’ve done the job, let me do it again. I thought that was him reclaiming the mantel.”

Conway said, “Governor DeSantis going to the Reagan Library, that’s a very heady and honorable event. I like when he talks about it. He said something to the effect of when common sense is an uncommon virtue. It’s a great line that reminded me of Governor Sanders’ line rebutting President Biden, saying there’s normal and there’s crazy.”

She added, “What I would say to Governor DeSantis though is he should talk about economic miracle in Florida. I don’t think woke and COVID are two things that are going to win the nomination and, ultimately, the presidency. They animate a certain population, but Business Insider just ran the article asking CPAC attendees to define woke, and the answers were all over the place. So the more he says that the more he’s detracting from what is a pretty good Republican message.”

