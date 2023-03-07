GOP Rep. Massie to Tucker Carlson: January 6 Tapes ‘Changed My Perception’ — ‘And I Was There’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacted to recently unreleased footage from the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol that depicted a different picture than what had been previously portrayed by congressional Democrats and the media.

Massie told host Tucker Carlson that the footage “changed” his perception of the events of that day and noted that he was there.

“You’ve exposed so many lies tonight with these tapes that it’s changed my perception of what happened two years ago, and I was there,” he said. “The tapes of people milling peacefully about, and my hat’s off to your producers for sitting over there and going through hours of this.”

“But I would love to you to unleash the resourcefulness of the American public on these videos,” Massie continued. “I think they should be released. You know, I think it’s poppycock that they can’t be released because of some security issues. Look, I’m the one who is supposed to be secured by these buildings, and I’m not worried about releasing them. They need to be released. In fact, there was a Rasmussen poll that just came out that showed over 80%, 78% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans say that all the videos should be released, and they should because, as you said, Tucker, you didn’t have facial recognition software there. We need a complete catalog of all of the Feds who were there. Tell us who they were.”

“Let’s watch the videos and let’s see what they did because there are some really strange behavior on those videos of people behind the police lines in plain clothes, like touching them on the shoulder, talking in their ear, walking up around boundaries, as if they weren’t even there,” he added. “It’s very odd. I’m the one who asked Merrick Garland. I showed him the tape of Ray Epps. The Democrats didn’t like it. I had to show it on an iPad for Merrick Garland to watch it, and then he refused to say how many Feds were there. But that was also in the Rasmussen poll, 57 percent of Democrats think that it is at least somewhat likely that Feds, agents of the Federal government, we’re not just there, but we’re also encouraging people to riot or go into the Capitol.”

