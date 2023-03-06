Watch: J6 Footage Released to FNC’s Carlson by McCarthy on Ofc. Sicknick, ‘QAnon Shaman’

On Monday, during the broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson aired and discussed some of the footage from the Capitol on January 6, 2021 that he received from House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

One portion of the footage from the Capitol that Carlson discussed touched on the timing of and cause of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death. Carlson said the footage shows Sicknick was alive after he was allegedly killed by people at the Capitol and the footage was viewed by members of the January 6 Committee, who refused to release it to the public.

In 2021, the D.C. Medical Examiner’s office concluded that Officer Sicnick’s death was due to natural causes, a finding the U.S. Capitol Police accepted.

Another portion of the footage showed the movements inside the Capitol on January 6 of various people who entered the building — most notably the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley. Carlson said that while some of the people who entered the Capitol were “hooligans” and committed vandalism, others inside the Capitol aren’t that day were not and respected the building. In some of the security footage aired by Carlson, Chansley is seen walking near police in the Capitol building unobstructed.

