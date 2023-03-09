Kinzinger: If Indicted, Trump Will Gain Popularity – ‘Will Help Him in the Primary’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Thursday on “The Situation Room” that if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicts former President Donald Trump, it will make him more popular in the Republican Party and help him possibly win the 2024 nomination.

Kinzinger said, “I guess it’s a big story to an extent. It’s not the enchilada I think everybody is thinking. Obviously, the biggest thing I’m interested in is what happens on the Jan. 6 situation and stuff like that. But this obviously, there’s a lot of details I still don’t necessarily know about this case. But as all your guests have been saying, it is difficult to prove, difficult to prosecute. So I think people need to look at this kind of in that spectrum and realize we’re still waiting to hear from Georgia and some other stuff federally as well.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “What do you think, Adam, if, in fact, he is charged with a crime, do you think he can still run for president?”

Kinzinger said, “I think he absolutely will still run because, it actually will probably make him more popular within the GOP. I think this is a reality whether it’s this crime, maybe potentially even the January 6, look at what happened when he defeated impeachment the first time, look what happened, you know, frankly when he wasn’t even removed the second time which he should have been. He actually gains popularity, he’s so good at being a victim. It’s amazing in this kind of culture that they have where it’s supposed to be about strength and manhood he’s the biggest victim ever. But I think he will play the victim card in this, probably will help him in the primary and short of being convicted of a felony it will not stop him from running.”

