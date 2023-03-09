Manchin on Biden Budget: ‘Picking and Choosing’ on Energy Won’t Work, We Can’t Be Energy Secure Without Fossil Fuels

During portions of an interview with the Fox Business Network aired on Thursday’s edition of “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reacted to President Joe Biden’s budget proposal by stating that trying to pick winners and losers on energy won’t work and that it’s impossible to have energy security “unless you’re producing the oil, gas, and coal that you need cleaner and better than anywhere in the world.”

Fox Business Network D.C. Correspondent Grady Trimble discussed provisions in the budget proposal, including the elimination of oil and gas subsidies.

Trimble then played a clip of Manchin stating, “You start picking and choosing and trying to penalize. It’s just not going to work. That’s not going to fly.”

Manchin also said, “You cannot run this country if you’re not energy secure. You can’t be energy secure unless you’re producing the oil, gas, and coal that you need cleaner and better than anywhere in the world.”

Manchin also discussed tax rates and said that “We have to be fair across the board. Before you start raising taxes, find out what it will do to the economy, okay? But, on the other hand, make sure everyone’s paying their fair share.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett