MSNBC’s Katyal: Manhattan DA Indictment of Trump ‘Likely’

MSNBC contributor Neal Katyal said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump would likely be indicted in the Manhattan district attorney’s office grand jury investigation of a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Katyal said, “I think there are two possibilities, either the DA is making his last steps to just wrap up the investigation and close it or that he’s doing it to launch an indictment against Donald Trump, and both are certainly possible. At this point, reading the tea leaves, I do think an indictment is more likely to base that on a couple of things. One is they’re bringing in Michael Cohen for, like, the 20th time before the prosecutors.’

“Cohen’s now been before the prosecutors more times than Donald Trump lies on a Sunday,” he continued. “It’s an extraordinary amount, and now before the grand jury, not just the prosecutors, that’s one sign. Another fact is the Manhattan DA investigated this a while ago, paused the investigation, and then restarted it, so something must have happened in their thinking to suggest that they have some evidence against him. Then, of course, they have called Trump before the grand jury or at least invited him to testify, which is, I think, something of a sign as well. So all in all, the signs are heading towards an indictment.”

