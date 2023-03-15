Dem Rep. Garamendi: We Don’t Know How Big SVB Depositor Backstopping Will Be and It Could Get Passed to Customers

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that the backstopping of Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors could end up being passed on to the consumers and we don’t know how big the backstopping is going to be.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “I am wondering what you think happens with these higher costs that banks are going to have to absorb to pay for this added insurance to help the FDIC, because invariably, isn’t that going to be passed along to customers in one way, shape, or form?”

Garamendi responded, “Well, it could. But we still don’t know how much of that backstop is going to actually be used. It is there. And it could be used. A lot of it will depend upon the actual assets and liabilities of Silicon Bank and Signature. We don’t know that yet. That’s going to take time to work that out. But it may be that very little of that backstop money will actually be used, it could be the opposite. In any case, it is money that is put up by the entire American banking system. It’s not one bank. That cost is spread out among all of the banks, the big and the little and it is proportionate to the size and the operations of the bank. So, perhaps on the margin, but I suspect there will be something far more important that will determine the cost to the customers, and that happens to be how much profit the bank wants to make, how much competition any bank happens to have that could or could not raise their prices because of the competition. Those will be far more notable than the issue of this particular backstop.”

