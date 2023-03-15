Fauci to Ex-CDC Chief Redfield on Being Sidelined from Covid Origins Call: ‘Sad That He Is So Wrong’

Former NIAID Director and former White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday night on NewNation’s “Cuomo” that former CDC director Robert Redfield’s congressional testimony that he was excluded by Fauci from a conversation about the origins of the coronavirus are not true.

During his testimony, Redfield said, “It was told to me that they wanted a single narrative and that I, obviously, had a different point of view.”

Fauci said, “It’s really sad, Chris, that he’s wrong on every single account. He saying that the phone call to discuss the possibility that this might have been engineered. That I was in charge of the phone call, and I deliberately excluded him because he’s his ideas different from what he interpreted with mine. First of all, he had no idea what my ideas were because I kept a completely open mind. Secondly, I was not responsible. I didn’t include or exclude anybody from the call. Because the people that were responsible for setting up the call were Jeremy Farrar from the Wellcome Trust in the U.K., Eddie Holmes from Australia, and a bunch of other very competent evolutionary virologists, it’s sad that he’s so wrong, and he’s publicly saying that I excluded him.”

He added, “Now, the other thing that’s important, he’s saying that I excluded him because his idea was different from my idea — and his idea was that it came from a lab. Well, half the people on the call felt it might be from a lab! So his rationale for why he thought he was excluded doesn’t make any rational sense. So on every single level, he’s incorrect. So I don’t know what he was saying at that hearing or what prompted him to say that. He says, ‘I was told that.’ Well, if I were one of the people on the hearing, I would have said, ‘Well, who told you that?’ Because it doesn’t make any sense, and it’s not true.”

